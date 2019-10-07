Greyston Holt: Who is actor playing Tyler on Batwoman?

Actor Greyston Holt plays Sophie Moore’s (Meagan Tandy) husband Tyler in the new superhero TV series Batwoman, which debuted on The CW last night.

Holt first appeared in the closing scenes of last night’s episode after Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) as Batwoman rescued Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) from Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the Wonderland Gang. Kate was surprised to learn that Sophie, her ex-girlfriend at the military academy, was married to Tyler.

Kate and Sophie broke up after the military academy discovered they were in a lesbian relationship. Kate was kicked out of the military academy after she refused to go along with the Don’t Ask Don’t Tell Policy, but Sophie chose to stay.

In last night’s episode of Batwoman, Alice, at the head of the Wonderland Gang, kidnapped Sophie after interrupting an event in which Mayor Michael Akins (Chris Shields) was going to shut down the Bat-Signal, after three years of Batman’s absence from Gotham City.

After Alice and her gang kidnapped Sophie, Kate returned to Gotham City to rescue her. She found the Batcave, and with Luke Fox’s (Camrus Johnson) help, she assumed the identity of Batwoman. She then confronted Alice, who was holding Sophie hostage.

While Kate and Sophie reunited following the rescue, Tyler (played by Greyston Holt) walked in and Kate was shocked to learn that Sophie was married.

Who is Greyston Holt?

Actor Greyston Holt (Greyston Stefancsik) was born in Calgary, Alberta, on September 30, 1985, but grew up in Salt Spring Island, B.C. He is of Hungarian descent. His paternal grandparents, Mike and Edith, immigrated to Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, in 1957.

He took an interest in music during high school. He learned to play the guitar and started a band when he was 19 years old. He relocated to Vancouver after he finished high school and decided to become an actor

His earliest film roles include Dan in The Sisterhood (2004), and Greg in Killer Bash (2005). His first TV credits include the role of Aaron Wheeler in Into the West (2005), Tobias Rice in Smallville (2007), and Keith Parks in Flash Gordon (2007).

He is probably best known for playing Gavin in The 100, and for his role as Clayton Danvers in Bitten (2014-2016).

He also played Ray Prager Jr. in the TV series Durham County (2007-2010). He appeared as Young Emerson Hauser in Fox’s Alcatraz (2012), Dale in Supernatural (2014), and Jay Ross in Chesapeake Shores (2019).

In 2015, he received a Golden Maple Awards nomination for Best Actor in a TV Series for his role in Bitten, and in 2014, he received a Leo Awards nomination for Best Lead Performance by a Male in a Dramatic Series, also for his role in Bitten.

Batwoman airs at 8/7c Sundays on The CW.