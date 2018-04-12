Station 19: Grey’s Anatomy’s Chandra Wilson visits as Dr. Miranda Bailey

Grey’s Anatomy star Chandra Wilson brings her character Dr. Miranda Bailey to Station 19 on tonight’s episode, titled Shock To The System.

As fans know, the two shows are produced by the same people — and her character is married to Station 19’s Ben Warren, played by Jason George.

The crossover also saw Chandra appear in the Station 19 premiere. She is one of the most famous faces on Grey’s Anatomy after playing Dr. Bailey since 2005, and has been nominated for a Best Supporting Actress four times for her role.

She also played her character in the first Grey’s Anatomy spin-off, Private Practice, for two episodes back in 2009.

Originally from Houston, Texas, Chandra first got into performing when she started performing in musicals at the age of just five with Theatre Under the stars.

She later studied at Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute.

Her first regular network TV role was as Claudia in Jason Alexander series Bob Patterson, which ran for nine episodes in 2001.

She has also played two different characters, Rachel Sorannis and Nurse Jenkins, in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit among a string of other smaller roles, both on the small screen and stage.

Also starring in the Shock to the System episode of Station 19 is Brenda Song as JJ.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.