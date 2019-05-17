Grey’s Anatomy season finale recap: What happened to Jackson, when does show return?

The Grey’s Anatomy season finale just aired, leaving a lot of questions for viewers. The biggest question is from fans who want to know what happened to Jackson.

A lot happened during Season 15, episode 25. Looking back, it was a good idea for ABC to add the extra episode on the order for this season, as there was a lot of ground to cover.

ABC already picked up two more seasons of the show so the cliffhangers for several important characters could get resolved in the fall.

Grey’s Anatomy season finale recap

The episode started off by continuing the freeway accident that Owen Hunt (played by Kevin McKidd) and Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) were in. They were trying to transport a blood donor but some fog had descended on Seattle, leading to a massive accident.

Back at the hospital, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) were trying to keep the child alive who was waiting for the blood.

Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) were on a camping expedition when she was paged to return. Their return was delayed by a storm that had descended on that part of Washington.

Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) went into labor as she was visiting Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone). At the same time, Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) admitted to forging documents to get a kid surgery. He knew Meredith had done it and was trying to protect her.

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers from Season 15 finale

There are a lot of Grey’s Anatomy spoilers that came from the final two segments of the Season 15 finale. A number of them go back to when a kid needed treatment who wasn’t covered by insurance and Meredith had written down one of her kid’s names to have her covered.

The insurance company found out and, at first, DeLuca took the fall. He was arrested as he tried to protect Meredith. When she found out, she admitted what she had done to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), but it didn’t end there.

When Meredith went to Chief Bailey, so did Alex Karev and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). They all admitted fault and Bailey fired them all. This leaves a pretty big cliffhanger for the Grey’s Anatomy cast, with Meredith, Richard, and Alex all out of a job. That full scene is shared below.

Before all that, Meredith and Alex had saved the life of the kid who needed the rare blood.

Elsewhere, as though they had no idea what else was going on, Teddy gave birth with Owen by her side and Levi came out to his mother as he introduced her to his boyfriend.

As for Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington), she finally admitted that she needed help and she was checked into the psychiatric wing of the hospital.

The biggest of the Grey’s Anatomy spoilers came at the very end of the season finale. Jackson and Maggie had pulled off to the side of the road due to the fog and Jackson got out to find out what was going on. The show then switched to other characters and what was going on with them.

When the show returned to Maggie, sitting alone in the vehicle, it was clear she was now worried. She got out, began calling Jackson’s name, and then the show went to black.

What happened to Jackson Avery? Is Jackson dead? Did he get hit by a car? Is he just out of earshot? Everyone will have to wait until the Season 16 premiere to find out.

Grey’s Anatomy returns for Season 16 as part of the fall lineup on ABC.