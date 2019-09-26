Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 trailer: ABC teases Meredith Grey future

A Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 trailer is now available thanks to ABC. The 77 seconds of footage goes by pretty quickly, but it gives some hints about the upcoming season of the show.

As seen below, Meredith Grey is on a working detail, presumably because she has avoided jail time and has been given community service. A driver passing by recognizes her, to which a supervisor of the work detail has some pointed words to share.

We're just going to leave this here for you … Enjoy! Watch this extended trailer and join us when #GreysAnatomy returns Sept. 26.

So what happened here? It appears that Meredith (played by Ellen Pompeo) has come forward to try to save Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) from going to prison. It must have worked. Because now it looks like Meredith is doing some court-appointed community service.

The Grey’s Anatomy trailer then has a statement given by Chief Bailey (Chandra Wilson) who appears to be addressing the rest of the staff at the hospital. They respond in shocked tones after hearing her announcement.

“Due to criminal activity, Meredith Grey, Alex Karev, and Richard Webber no longer work here.”

Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 cast

The great news is that it appears Justin Chambers (Karev) and James Pickens Jr. (Webber) are sticking with the Grey’s Anatomy cast. While other, smaller changes could be coming, it’s good to see that the core is going to remain intact.

But how will Meredith, Alex, and Richard get their jobs back? Will there need to be another disaster where they save the day in order to convince Bailey that they should get their jobs back? Will they have to form a new practice?

And what happened with Jackson (played by Jesse Williams) as he was trying to get back to the hospital with Maggie (Kelly McCreary)? Is Jo (Camilla Luddington) going to be okay?

A lot of questions remain hanging in the air ahead of Season 16.

Make sure to tune in at 8/7c on Thursday night (September 26) to see what Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy has in store for fans.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursday nights at 8/7c on ABC.