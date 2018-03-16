Monsters and Critics

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Episode 16 promo: Caught Somewhere in Time

Catherine holds the hand of transgender patient Dr. Velez, who undergoes groundbreaking vaginoplasty surgery on Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Episode 16, Caught Somewhere in Time

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Episode 16 is just around the corner — and here’s the promo, as well as details about the cast and everything else you need to know.

The episode, titled Caught Somewhere in Time, sees Maggie and Jackson enjoying spending time together — but as the sneak peek below shows, they get busted!

Jackson then has to turn his attention away from their relationship and towards the pioneering vaginoplasty surgery that he, Catherine and Richard perform on transgender patient Dr. Michelle Velez.

Season 15 Episode 16 also sees Meredith and Jo come up against an obstacle with their contest entry, which means Jo ends up helping Bailey with a new trauma patient who was previously an astronaut.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Episode 16 cast

Caught Somewhere In Time guest-stars transgender actress Candis Cayne as Dr. Velez, a close friend of Catherine who pitched the new vaginoplasty technique back on the Harder, Better, Faster Stronger episode on February 8.

Dr. Michelle Velez. She previously played transgender mistress Carmelita on ABC’s Dirty Sexy Money and has also appeared in several other shows, including as herself in RuPaul’s Drag Race and I Am Cait. Series regulars return.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Episode 16 photos

Catherine, Jackson and Richard discuss the vaginoplasty surgery
Jackson, Catherine and Richard talk to Dr. Michelle Velez about the op
Richard speaks to Dr. Velez about the groundbreaking surgery
Catherine talks to Dr. Velez about the new technique
Jackson, Catherine and Richard have a conversation about the surgery
Dr. Velez talks to Catherine and Jackson
Jackson and Catherine share a joke with Dr. Velez in her hospital bed
Dr. Velez with flowers sent by well-wishers

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Episode 16 promo trailer



Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.

