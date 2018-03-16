Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Episode 16 promo: Caught Somewhere in Time

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Episode 16 is just around the corner — and here’s the promo, as well as details about the cast and everything else you need to know.

The episode, titled Caught Somewhere in Time, sees Maggie and Jackson enjoying spending time together — but as the sneak peek below shows, they get busted!

Jackson then has to turn his attention away from their relationship and towards the pioneering vaginoplasty surgery that he, Catherine and Richard perform on transgender patient Dr. Michelle Velez.

Season 15 Episode 16 also sees Meredith and Jo come up against an obstacle with their contest entry, which means Jo ends up helping Bailey with a new trauma patient who was previously an astronaut.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Episode 16 cast

Caught Somewhere In Time guest-stars transgender actress Candis Cayne as Dr. Velez, a close friend of Catherine who pitched the new vaginoplasty technique back on the Harder, Better, Faster Stronger episode on February 8.

Dr. Michelle Velez. She previously played transgender mistress Carmelita on ABC’s Dirty Sexy Money and has also appeared in several other shows, including as herself in RuPaul’s Drag Race and I Am Cait. Series regulars return.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Episode 16 photos

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Episode 16 promo trailer





Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.