Grey’s Anatomy cast: Abigail Spencer returns as Megan Hunt

Grey’s Anatomy cast news has Abigail Spencer returning to the show as Megan Hunt. This is the younger sister of Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) on the show.

It’s big news for the show and was hinted at when Spencer made a post about the topic on social media. That Facebook post (shown below) has fans buzzing, as she hasn’t been seen since an October 2017 episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

When viewers last saw the character of Megan Hunt, she was relocating to Los Angeles with her husband (Nathan) and son, Farouk. It is unclear if Nathan or Farouk will play a part in the upcoming storylines.

Why is Abigail Spencer back as Megan Hunt in Grey’s Anatomy cast?

In recent episodes of the show, life has become difficult for Owen Hunt. The older brother of Megan, he has had to deal with a lot of drama revolving around the two kids he has been taking care of with Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone).

If he loses the chance to continue raising baby Leo, especially with Betty’s parents now in the picture, Owen might need the support of his sister.

Owen will still get another shot after the dust has cleared, as Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) is carrying his baby. That will add another layer of drama to the situation, as Teddy and Amelia are getting along better, as it was Teddy who saved Betty’s life during a tense surgery.

It will be good to see Abigail Spencer as a part of the Grey’s Anatomy cast again. It will likely get a lot of press from ABC as the episode(s) draw closer, especially if it ties into an important subplot in the show.

Rumor has it she also won’t be the only family member of a doctor at the hospital making an appearance before the Season 15 finale.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on ABC.