Gretchen Rossi: What are former RHOC star and fiance Slade Smiley doing now?

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi and her fiance Slade Smiley made guest-appearances on last night’s episode of the Bravo series — but what have the couple been doing since she left the show?

The episode saw her involved in a scene where Tamra Judge’s “man of honor” from her wedding, Ricky Santana, claimed he had seen her husband Eddie kiss a guy.

Gretchen joined the RHOC as a full-time cast member back at the start of Season 4 in 2008. She remained on the show for five seasons, leaving after the end of Season 8 in 2013.

She and Slade got engaged during her final season — but still haven’t got married, and last year told how their focus was on having a baby and putting their money towards looking after Slade’s son Grayson as he battles aggressive brain cancer.

Entrepreneur Gretchen has also been busy in recent years working on her Gretchen Christine brand, which sells cruelty-free handbags and accessories.

She recently revealed that it had been acquired by a “large beauty brand”.

Actually your wrong! I've been so successful with my brand since leaving the show that a large beauty brand … https://t.co/HkCZ5KMw4r https://t.co/HWXbpo1VhV — Gretchen Rossi (@GretchenRossi) September 10, 2017

Gretchen has a massive following on her Twitter and Instagram pages, where she regularly posts updates about her life — often using the hashtag #GetGlamwithGretchen.

Oh Hello Sunday Funday!!! 😎😍🍾 #GetGlamwithGretchen A post shared by Gretchen Christine Rossi (@gretchenrossi) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Ahead of her reappearance on RHOC this season, some fans claimed she may have faked a friendship with Vicki Gunvalson in a bid to get back on the show long-term.

But she revealed she had actually become close friends with Vicki off camera two years ago after she reached out to her when her mom passed away.

we became friends two years ago off camera and have remained friends. I reached out to her … https://t.co/npDk6JMZ7T — Gretchen Rossi (@GretchenRossi) September 11, 2017

Slade has worked in various television roles over the past few years. He and Gretchen appeared together on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars back in 2014, while his imdb profile lists him as a producer on several upcoming projects.

