RHOC lawsuit: Gretchen Rossi to testify against Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador – but is that even possible?

Gretchen Rossi seems to be determined to bring down Tamra Judge for everything that has happened in the past, as she has agreed to help Jim Bellino in his legal case against The Real Housewives Of Orange County star.

Earlier this summer, Jim sued Tamra and Shannon Beador after he had filed for divorce from Alexis Bellino, in the amount of $1 million. He sued them over comments that were made during an interview that he claims were downright false.

While many The Real Housewives Of Orange County viewers thought Jim was just desperate for attention, it sounds like Gretchen is more than eager to help Jim prove that Tamra and Shannon are saying things with hurtful intent. Bellino filed new legal paperwork this week, revealing he was contacted by both Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley. They both want to help him out.

In the documents, Bellino allegedly writes the two will “provide testimony regarding the anger, hostility, and ill-will that Defendants harbor with respect to Bellino.”

Smiley also allegedly said he and Rossi can provide evidence that “the Defendants have a pattern of making up stories to create notoriety for themselves in the media,” per the docs.

Gretchen Rossi, Slade Smiley, and Jim Bellino all filmed with Tamra Judge. Slade has filmed the show on-and-off as he has dated several of the cast members.

Gretchen was introduced during the fourth season but left after season eight. Alexis Bellino and her husband Jim joined the show during the fifth season but also left after season eight. Shannon Beador joined for season nine, meaning Beador never filmed with Gretchen, Slade or Jim.

But Shannon and Gretchen appeared together on Watch What Happens Live in 2015, meaning they have met one another.

The interview in question that Jim is suing over happened earlier this summer. Tamra and Shannon were talking to Heather McDonald on her podcast, Juicy Scoop. Here, Tamra guessed that he was in financial and legal troubles and the divorce from Alexis was a stunt.

She also joked he was going to jail. Shannon chimed in with a story she had heard about someone being paralyzed from using his trampoline business.

Since Shannon Beador and Jim Bellino never filmed RHOC together, is it even possible that he can sue her and win? The interview may be enough for him to build a case. Beador and Judge have filed papers to get the case dismissed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.