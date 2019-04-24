Gregory Harrison on American Housewife: Who is the actor playing Dan Linker?

Gregory Harrison first appeared in a guest-star role as Dan Linker in American Housewife Season 3, Episode 9, titled Highs and Lows. He was cast as the cat-loving former boyfriend of Katie’s (Katy Mixon) mom, Kathryn (Wendie Malick).

Harrison appeared again as Dan in episode 19 of the ABC sitcom, titled Grandma’s Way, which aired on Tuesday, April 23.

This is not the first time that Harrison and Malick have appeared together in the same show as lovers. The appeared together in Hot in Cleveland which aired on CBS from June 2010 to June 2015.

Malick starred as Victoria Chase in Hot in Cleveland. In Season 2, episode 9 of the series, titled Elka’s Snowbird, Malick’s character Victoria falls for Harrison’s character Dave.

Everything you need to know about Gregory Harrison

Harrison is probably best known for his breakout role as Dr. George Alonzo “Gonzo” Gates, the young surgeon and assistant of the chief surgeon Dr. John “Trapper” MacIntyre (played by Pernell Roberts) in CBS’s medical drama series Trapper John M.D. The series, a spin-off of the film MASH (1970), which aired on CBS from September 1979 to September 1986.

Harrison is also known for his role as Logan in Logan’s Run (1977-1978). He played Levi Zendt on the NBC miniseries Centennial (1978) and Chandler in North Shore (1987). He portrayed a male stripper in the film For Ladies Only (1981).

He appeared as the villainous Michael Sharpe in Falcon Crest (1989-1990), as Paul Norris in One Tree Hill (2009-2011), as Joe O’Toole in Hallmark Channel’s TV series Signed, Sealed and Delivered (2015-2018), and as Ron Hanson in Rizzoli & Isles (2015-2016).

He also played Thomas O’Brien on Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores (2017).

Gregory Harrison told TV Insider in a December 2019 interview that he was busy working on the production of a play titled Circling.

Harrison moved his family out of L.A. and Hollywood in the 1990s. He revealed that he moved his family out of Hollywood in hopes of “dissuading” his children from following his footsteps in the acting profession.

“It worked in that they had ‘normal’ childhoods,” he said, “but two of my three daughters are in the business so it didn’t succeed in keeping them away from it.”

“The pressure of kids having to follow in their folks’ footsteps is pretty prevalent in Hollywood and Southern California,” he added. “I didn’t want them to feel that.”

Gregory Neale Harrison was born in Avalon, Catalina Island, California, in 1950. He served in Vietnam as an army medic.

He is married to actress Randi Oakes and they have four children.

Harrison suffered cocaine addiction in the 1980s, but he was able to overcome that with the help of the Betty Ford Center.

American Housewife airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.