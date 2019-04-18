Greg Reutershan ‘death’ is part of the joke on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Greg Reutershan, an associate producer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, was trending after the episode aired due to his memoriam after the cast of Avengers were asked questions by the staff of the late-night talk show.

Reutershan was killed by Chris Hemsworth as part of the skit, which you can watch below.

He asked the Thor actor the following “Can you give me any spoilers on the new movie?” along with the followup question “How does it end?”

Chris Hemsworth responds, saying, “I could tell you but I will have to kill you… literally…like straight up murder” Greg accepts the terms and Hemsworth reveals the ending of Avengers End Game, which is blipped out.

Reutershan agrees that the spoiler was worth dying for.

The skit ends with a memoriam for Greg Reutershan. However, many viewers missed the joke and thought that Greg really passed away with searches trending about his death and obituary report.

I’m confused. Greg Reutershan has passed away? — MagnifiKat (@MagnifiKat_ST) April 18, 2019

IN MEMORIAM Greg Reutershan? 1993-2019? — JonArmond (@JonArmond) April 18, 2019

Avengers: Endgame footage leaked on social media and the director of the upcoming movie wrote a letter to fans urging them not to spoil the plot of the highly anticipated film.

Anthony and Joe Russo wrote that they worked “tirelessly” to deliver a “surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.”

The leaked footage is about 5 minutes and was reportedly recorded in secret during a screening. The leak contains crucial spoilers.

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26 in theatres.