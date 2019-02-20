Green Eggs and Ham on Netflix: Premiere date, cast, and more

Green Eggs and Ham, the Dr. Seuss children’s book, is coming to Netflix. The streaming service started sharing details about the 13-episode series recently, and we now have a brief trailer and details about the cast and the premiere date.

So, when can we expect to see this amazing creation by Jared Stern and producer Ellen Degeneres?

Regards the premiere date, Netflix revealed on the official website that it will be released this year — but the streaming network’s YouTube channel revealed more details, announcing that the show would premiere in the fall.

Details of the cast behind the animated series have also been revealed, with Jillian Bell playing the role of Gluntz, Adam Devine playing Sam I Am, Daveed Diggs playing Mouse, and Michael Douglas playing Guy I Am. Others voicing roles are Ilana Glazer, Eddie Izzard, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Tracy Morgan, John Turturro, and Jeffrey Wright.

The Dr. Seuss book is a short one and fans may be wondering how creators were able to stretch out the content to fit 13 episodes. Details suggest the show will go well beyond the book, including a road trip, a love story between characters, an endangered animal called the Chickeraffee, and much more.

Viewers will also be introduced to a bounty hunter goat, the obligatory bad guys, and even a villain who wants the endangered Chickeraffee for himself.

Dr. Seuss fans are obviously excited about the project, although there are some hesitations because it won’t be a complete recreation of the book. However, as one person pointed out, this has already been done successfully with Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

For people wondering why they’re taking a short story like Green Eggs and Ham and turning it into a series, thinking that its impossible to do such, reminder that Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs exists. — Seth J.M. 🐱 (@ItsSethJM) February 20, 2019

Love Green Eggs and Ham! Uh, the book I mean😁 — RuthAntoinette (@RuthAntoinette) February 20, 2019

Ellen D is gettin Green Eggs and Ham on Netflix 🤭 — whatdaheckdev🥶 (@kingdevinbruh) February 20, 2019

Green Eggs and Ham is expected to hit Netflix in the fall of 2019.