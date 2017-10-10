Grave Mysteries spotlights horrific murder of Seath Jackson by Amber Wright and Michael Bargo

This week Grave Mysteries spotlights the terrifyingly brutal murder of 15-year-old Seath Jackson.

In March 2011 everything between Seath Jackson and Amber Wright seemed great, with Jackson posting on his Facebook page that he loved Amber. But a month later things were not so rosy and he was calling her a slut on the same page.

Amber was soon dating another teenager called Michael Bargo and he became obsessed with Jackson and eventually decided to kill him.

Wright, her 16-year-old step brother, Bargo and two other friends worked out a plan to lure Jackson to his death. Wright helped to lure Jackson to a mobile home where he was viciously attacked.

He was beaten, shot, kneecapped and stuffed into a sleeping bag. Still alive he was then shot again before his body was burnt in a fire pit. They then placed his remains in some paint buckets and threw them into a lime quarry.

She was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, with a review after 25 years.

Bargo, who fired the killing shot, was sentenced to death.

