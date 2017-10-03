Grave Mysteries: Professor Tiffany Maher murdered by man she met on dating site

This week Grave Mysteries looks at the murder of Professor Tiffany Maher, a charismatic educator at Northeastern State University

Tiffany Maher was a popular professor and was seen as a role model by many of her student. It was all the more shocking therefore, when the 38-year-old was murdered.

The police investigation started after her body was found in her Tahlequah home on May 31. Their search led them online and to Maher’s dating profiles on Plenty of Fish and OKCupid. They also uncovered a contact on her cell phone, which turned up a name and address.

This was Joshua Schneider and his name also flagged up at various pawn shops where detectives various items stolen from Maher’s home.

Schneider and his girlfriend both went on the run and it took police nine days to bring the in. In a desperate attempt to escape they even dumped their car with their two-year-old daughter in the back!

The investigation uncovered that he’d met Maher on a dating site and the visited her home. Here he killed her, robbed her home and then set it on fire.

Schneider was eventually found guilty of murder and was given three life sentences, to run consecutively.

