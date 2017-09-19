Grave Mysteries investigates murders and callous disposal of Brittany Clardy and Klaressa Cook

This week Grave Mysteries spotlights the tragic murders of Brittany Clardy and Klaressa Cook by Alberto Palmer.

February 2013 on Kentucky Avenue in Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis, and a car is towed from an apartment building and taken to the impound lot at Columbia Heights. About a week later workers find the frozen body of 18-year-old Brittany Clardy inside the car, she’s been murdered.

Police determine that Clardy has died from blunt force trauma to the head with an unknown object.

Clardy was descirbed as bright and friendly and although she’d dropped out of high school the teenager had a job at the St. Paul recreation center.

The police investigation leads them to 23-year-old Alberto Palmer whose phone records show he was in the area.

It turned out that Clardy had been working as a prostitute and Palmer had contacted her via her ad on backpage.com.

He eventually confessed to killing Clardy with a hammer during a post-coital argument and also admitted to the murder of 24-year-old Georgia woman Klaressa Cook. Cook’s body was also concealed in a car trunk and ended up in an impound lot.

In 2014 a judge sentenced Palmer to serve a minimum of 60 year in prison, meaning he will be 85 before being eligible for parole.

