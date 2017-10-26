Anthony Sena murders his grandmother and tries to burn her body over $8000

This week Blood Relatives spotlights the case of grandmother Susan Hernandes, who was killed by someone very close to her.

July 29, 2015, in Pueblo, Colorado, and first responders arrived at the house of 77-year-old Susan Hernandes to tackle the small fire that had broken out at her home. When they arrived there was a fairly small fire inside the house and Hernadndez’s body was discovered in the basement..

However, Hernandez had not died because of the fire or due to smoke inhalation. The grandmother had been hit over the head with a blunt object and the police opened up a murder investigation.

The family were understandably devastated but the police made little progress on the case over the following months. The family then started their own campaign to get justice and printed up flyers and tried to keep the case alive online.

Then on December 14 there was a breakthrough with the arrest of Hernadez’s grandson Anthony Sena for her murder.

She’d hired him to do work on the roof of her home and written checks amounting to $8000. Sena had failed to do the work and had not returned the money.

The police saw this as a pretty strong motive to kill his grandmother and although the DNA evidence at the scene could have been from any of her male relatives, the jury agreed.

Sena was found guilty of first-degree murder and charges related to the fire, he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

