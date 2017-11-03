Graeme Wood, Jeffrey Lord and Rob Reiner topline Real Time with Bill Maher

This week’s Real Time with Bill Maher will feature military analyst Jack Jacobs as the top-of-show interview guest, with journalist Graeme Wood as the mid-show interview guest.

Editor Christina Bellantoni, political commentator Jeffrey Lord and director Rob Reiner also join the show as the roundtable guests.

Since last week’s show, several more men have been named and called out in the #MeToo campaign revealing abuses of power.

Maher will have also lots more to discuss including the Mueller-ordered indictments on Rick Gates and Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, plus the latest terrorist act in New York City.

But up first will be Jacobs, who has publicly stated that North Korea is likely not going to war with the United States but that China and the USA have ignored dealing with the country for far too long, voicing his opinions on CNBC.

Mid-show guest Wood is national correspondent for The Atlantic magazine and a lecturer in political science at Yale who has written extensively about the Islamic State.

Bellantoni is the Assistant Managing Editor for Politics at the Los Angeles Times and recently wrote a deeply personal first-person account of the travails of breastfeeding while working.

Political commentator Jeffrey Lord came under fire for a “Nazi salute” remark on Twitter and was then fired by CNN where he was the sole Trump supporter during roundtables and televised bullpen analysis with other pundits.

Reiner directed the new film LBJ starring last week’s top-of-the-show interview, Woody Harrelson as former president Lyndon Baines Johnson. Reiner began his career as an actor and has since become one of the top directors in cinema. In a recent CNBC interview he lauded the streaming content model that allows him “to tell his stories…for good money.”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10 pm on HBO.