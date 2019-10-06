Grace Sawyer on The Rookie: Ali Larter takes on role as Nathan Fillion’s ex-girlfriend

Ali Larter as Grace Sawyer on The Rookie. Pic credit: Mitch Haaseth/ABCA new character showed up on The Rookie tonight and it was a very familiar face to both TV and movie fans.

Ali Larter has joined the cast of the Nathan Fillion-led police series as Dr. Grace Sawyer, an ex-girlfriend to Fillion’s John Nolan.

Here is everything you need to know about Ali Larter’s appearance on The Rookie.

The Rookie: The Night General

The reunion of John Nolan and Dr. Grace Sawyer was all happenstance.

Nolan was on patrol with new night patrol Detective Pablo Armstrong (Harold Perrineau) and they find an unruly hospital patient. The patient attacks the officers and a doctor rushes to their aid.

That nurse was Dr. Grace Sawyer, who injects the patient with a tranquilizer and stops the attack.

That is when fans realized that John and Grace knew each other. They dated 20 years ago and had a bad breakup. This episode allowed John to tell her that he had to break up with her at the time.

He explained that his ex at the time showed up pregnant and he had to do the right thing for his unborn child. That didn’t make Grace happy either, but the two worked together.

By the end of the episode of The Rookie, John apologized to Grace for how he broke up with her years before and she accepted his apology. Where the two go from here is what fans want to know now.

Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer

The news that Ali Larter was joining The Rookie broke in July when she signed on to become a recurring character on the show. This is great news for fans of the actress.

Ali Larter broke out thanks to the 1999 movie Varsity Blues, and many men know her from the whip cream bikini in that movie.

She went on to enjoy some more great movie roles, including a lead in the horror movie Final Destination and as one of the cat burglars in Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

This also isn’t her first foray into television.

Ali Larter was one of the stars of the science fiction series Heroes, which she starred on for the run of the series.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

The Rookie airs on Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.