Golden Globes 2020: When are they on and how to watch?

Golden Globes 2020 will kick off the pivotal Hollywood awards season. The best of television and movies will gather together to honor another extraordinary year of talent in Hollywood.

It is the most entertaining awards show of the season. Golden Globes also give a good indication of who will be receiving major props throughout the awards season, leading up to the coveted Academy Awards.

When do the Golden Globes air?

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST. It will take place at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

Ricky Gervais is set to host again for the fifth time, which means viewers are in for a hilarious, yet likely controversial time. The comedian is not shy about expressing his opinions, as well as telling jokes that cross a line. He makes no apologies for his remarks, whether people laugh or not.

Two awards already have their recipients. Tom Hanks will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. It is an award the actor genuinely deserves. Not only is Tom an incredibly talented actor, but he is also one of the humblest people in showbiz.

Ellen DeGeneres will be the first person to take home the Carol Burnett Award. It was created in 2019 and, of course, bestowed upon the person whose name it bears Carol Burnett. The award was designed to honor those that have had an impactful achievement in television.

How to watch 2020 Golden Globes?

There is another way to watch the Golden Globes than on NBC. The awards show will live-stream on the NBC app and website. Wi-Fi is needed to view online or on the app.

For those who don’t have cable or satellite, there is still a way for viewers to watch the show. Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YoutubeTV, and AT&T TV Now will have the ceremony airing live beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

It is going to be one exciting evening!