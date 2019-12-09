Golden Globes 2020 Nominations: When will they be announced and how to watch?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

It is that time of year again. No, not the holiday season — the Hollywood award season. This week the glamourous season begins with the Golden Globes 2020 Nominations.

The Globes are Tinseltown’s second most prestigious awards of the season. Winners from the evening give a clear indication of who may take home the most prestigious award in Hollywood at the Oscars.

In the past, the Golden Globes nominations are an indicator of the movies and stars destined for glory. Well, at least destined for glory during awards season.

Golden Globes nominees will be announced live from Hollywood bright and early on Monday, December 9, at 8 am EST. There are several famous faces expected to be on hand to help reveal all the nominations.

Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Tim Allen have been tapped to read names. Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria and Barry Adelman, executive producer and executive VP of television at Dick Clark Productions, are also expected to be in attendance.

Last but not least, Pierce Brosnan’s two sons, Dylan and Paris, will be there to read names too.

Although the 2020 Golden Globes nominations will not air on television, there is a way to watch them. The official website and Facebook page for the Golden Globes will both be live streaming the event.

The Golden Globes bring both television and movies together for one night, with over 20 categories honoring the best actors and crew members. It is a much more laid-back event than the Oscars, which some people deem boring and stuffy.

Viewers have often witnessed a winner deliver an acceptance speech a little on the intoxicated side at the Globes.

Hollywood awards season is kicking off in less than a day with the announcement of the 2020 Golden Globes nominees. There are two awards where the recipient has already been determined. Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ellen DeGeneres will receive The Carol Burnett Award.

The 77th annual Golden Globes will air live on January 5 on NBC. Ricky Gervais will return as host, the fifth time he has hosted the show.