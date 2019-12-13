Gold Rush: White Water sees Dustin score the biggest underwater cave gold find, a natural nugget trap

Are you ready to head to Alaska and get your scuba game on? After you watch this unreal exclusive clip from Discovery’s Gold Rush: White Water, which is airing tonight, you’ll be like … Curse of Oak Island who? Cooper’s Treasure what? Bering Sea Gold huh? It’s that juicy delish.

The clip opens with Carlos Minor in full scuba gear underwater as Dustin talks to him over the radio. The two are back and forth until Carlos realizes what he has going on down there, and it’s mega huge.

The rock wall has given way finally after he blasts it, and it reveals a hidden cave behind a raging waterfall that has acted as a “gold nugget catcher” for eons.

Eons, in case you are unaware, is a very long time, and the camera pans the length of the cave, and you can literally see large veins of gold and shiny gold chunks in the wall of this glittering honey hole.

Dustin is a happy man, to say the least.

In our clip, Dustin is talking to Carlos, whom he cannot see but is connected to through this communication device. Carlos is amped up, and it only builds as he makes gains underwater with the dredge equipment.

What we learn is there is a wild wall of sorts, a rock formation created by the force of the water hiding the opening to a big gold-filled cave under and tucked behind the waterfall.

The narrator explains that Carlos has broken through the hard pack of rocks to reveal a cave going upstream under the waterfall. This find is a gold miner’s dream.

For centuries, the cave could have acted as a giant [gold] nugget trap collecting a considerable deposit of gold.

This work is fraught with all kinds of dangerous outcomes, and Carlos is one of the best divers on the series.

We previously reported that a newer member, James, had a really tough time doing the underwater work required by the Hurts to get the gold in this extreme environment in Alaska.

Make sure to tune in tonight to see how much gold Dustin can rake out of this cave and if those veins yield a bonanza find of gold that will rival anything seen on reality TV. Exciting stuff!

Gold Rush: White Water Fridays 10 pm on Discovery.