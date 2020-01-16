Gold Rush: White Water exclusive: Dustin removes big rock, reveals hidden gold-filled underwater pool

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

On Friday’s Gold Rush: White Water, fans of “gold at the end of the rainbow” tales will dine on how tenacious Dustin Hurt, son of Dakota Fred, is in the exclusive clip we were sent from Discovery.

Dustin is underwater at the point where the water crashes from a waterfall into a deep pool. There, he finds a pit hidden under a giant boulder — one he has to remove with Paul’s help from above.

The rock is enormous, and he had to drive a hook into it and pull it up above the waterline to move it out of the way.

This job requires drills, chains, and metal hooks — as well as a whole lot of elbow grease and the ability to work underwater in near-freezing conditions.

Dustin and his gang look set to hit the jackpot at Rainbow’s End.

An animated image from our clip shows the physics of what is going on here. The force of the water over time helped gravity send the heavier elements of gold to what Dustin says is the lowest part of this plunge pool. It’s been waiting there for tens of thousands of years — or longer.

As you can see by the photo, the pit under that pesky rock likely holds a treasure trove of gold. We will find out how much in short order but suffice to say Dustin is having a better week than Rick Ness of Gold Rush.

Paul guides the equipment underwater to Dustin, who isolated this flat door-like boulder as the obstacle to the hole he found under the falls.

The exploration moves forward from last week’s gold nugget windfall. That discovery lit Dustin on fire to remove the boulders and see how low the bottom goes and what may lay inside the pool.

Eighteen feet down at the bottom of the inky black plunge pool, Dustin removed the boulder, revealing an unexpected pit that could hold a life-changing payout.

If Dustin’s instincts are correct, this could be the biggest gold haul in the history of any Gold Rush show or spin-off ever. The lowest point may be the highest point in Dustin Hurt’s gold mining career and help set him up for life.

Make sure to tune in to see if Dustin continues his good luck, or if the pit turns out to be a dud. Based on the gold he found in this area last week, we are betting on the former.

Gold Rush: White Water airs Fridays at 10 pm on Discovery.