Gold Rush exclusive: Ben rolls his huge truck and producers scramble

On tonight’s exciting episode of Gold Rush, the season winds down and the race to max out the gold tally is underway.

The guys in the series all joke and goof around on The Dirt, the after show that dissects the action of the season and goes behind the scenes.

But, do not doubt for a second that the end game is to get the most gold and make the most money when it is all said and done. Cover costs, hopefully, have no injuries and net the highest margin of profit — like any business.

New boss Rick Ness’ guys are relatively all greenhorns save for Terry Franklin, as this crew of Wisconsinites mining gold includes Ryan Hofer, who we see in our exclusive clip working overtime up in Durt Reynolds.

He says: “This is gonna be a tough last push,” as the camera pans to Ben Hudack who is driving a huge dumpster truck full of pay dirt.

Seeing gold on the table never gets old! I hope you like seeing #teamness do our best to get it out of the ground. https://t.co/60COICTIRt — Ryan Hofer (@GoldRushRyan) March 2, 2019

Working with Ryan today is Ben who appears to be more cheerful in his summation of the task and the race for the gold.

Another fun Ness team member is Karla Ann who has a great sense of humor.

On last week’s The Dirt she joked that it was stressful stuff in the gold room: “The pressure in the Gold Room…absolutely and I’m just pulling some Rumpelstiltskin stuff out!”

The guys joked with her that the remark meant she was stealing.

But our short clip reveals a really scary moment for the normally happy-go-lucky Ben, who is driving his truck pretty fast through mounds of pay dirt and rocks.

We see his truck go around the bend and then we hear a really loud thud and crash.

Pandemonium sets in.

The upstream cut is not appearing to be a gold mine as they say, but then catastrophe strikes the production as Ben Hudack rolls his truck.

I miss my buddy Big Ben. He’s always been someone I can rely on. pic.twitter.com/KHCvBX9KEw — Ryan Hofer (@GoldRushRyan) January 19, 2019

Meanwhile, boss Rick Ness has been busy on Twitter taking the mickey out of Todd Hoffman, the former Gold Rush star who left the show this past season to pursue his own producing ambitions.

Todd? Is this you? Are you operating several fake twitter accounts? https://t.co/iuCl5dJ4gw — Rick Ness (@GoldrushRick) February 15, 2019

Discovery’s Gold Rush chronicles the daily efforts of three sets of miners seeking a fortune in gold ore.

Parker Schnabel crew’s previous foreman, Rick Ness, left Parker’s employ to become his own boss and broke off this season and struck out on. After a tough personal year for him, he hired his buddies from Wisconsin and got to work.

Ness has put a lot on the line financially and is risking ruination of his bid to mine does not pan out.

Our season began with Ness’ crew having a hard time with the machinery and penetrating the frigid Yukon permafrost to find any sluicable pay dirt.

While Ness has been going through a trial by fire, Schnabel and Tony Beets have been going toe-to-toe over royalties.

Tune in tonight to see how Ness’s crew fares, especially Ben!

Gold Rush airs on Friday at 9 pm on Discovery