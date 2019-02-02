God Friended Me Season 2: When will the show be back?

Cara and Miles work well together solving the God account’s mysteries. Pic credit: CBS

God Friended Me took CBS by storm. Just a few weeks after the first episode aired, the network ordered a full season.

The concept behind God Friended Me has gripped viewers. With Miles Finer (Brandon Michael Hall) and his good friend Rakesh Singh (Suraj Sharma) working to solve who is being the God account, there is no shortage of surprising leads.

Challenging the views of faith and friendship

Aside from Miles and Rakesh, Cara (Violett Beane) is an important part of the puzzle as well. Her connection to the God account reunited her with her mom after years of being apart. Now, it looks like there could be a budding romance.

This show challenges the boundaries of faith and trust. There has been a lot of talk about how viewers have been affected by the premise. Now, it is being revealed that the actors who are taking part in the show have also had different feelings.

Season 2 renewal of God Friended Me

It was announced that CBS was giving God Friended Me a second season on the network. There are still a handful of episodes left before Season 1 comes to an end and recently, the cast shared a video while they were on the set. They thanked the fans for tuning in upon hearing of their renewal.

If the show follows the same pattern, God Friended Me will debut Season 2 sometime in September 2019. Season 1 aired on September 30, 2018. It was not revealed whether the show will remain in the Sunday night timeslot it held this season or if the network plans to shuffle things around.

God Friended Me will return in fall 2019.