Glory Maitland on The Outsider: Actress Julianne Nicholson should be familiar to Law & Order fans

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Outsider is the new HBO series based on the novel of the same name by horror master Stephen King. However, this series, much like Mr. Mercedes, is a police drama, although tinged with fantasy and supernatural elements.

The horror one expects from King is here, but in real-life horror, as a young boy is murdered and mutilated by someone and soon police Det. Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) arrests little league baseball coach Terry Maitland.

The evidence is strong against Terry, including fingerprints, DNA, video footage, and more. However, the proof that he is innocent was also overwhelming, including contrasting video proof and fingerprints from 60 miles away.

One person who never stopped believing in him was his wife, Glory Maitland.

Who is Glory Maitland on The Outsider?

Glory Maitland is the wife of the accused murderer Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) and mother to their two young daughters.

She hires an attorney who quickly finds proof that Terry didn’t commit the murders, and that throws the entire case into turmoil since all evidence shows he did do it.

However, she never stopped believing.

Sadly, she has a lot more to deal with now including a town that is turning against her and her daughters and a mysterious seemingly invisible figure that is tormenting her youngest child.

Who is Julianne Nicholson on The Outsider?

Julianne Nicholson will likely be very familiar to anyone who loves police procedurals.

She starred on Law & Order: Criminal Intent from seasons six through eight as Det. Megan Wheeler. She is who replaced Annabella (Carolyn Barek) as the partner to Chris Noth’s Mike Logan.

She left the series following the eighth season, replaced by Saffron Burrows’ Serena.

Television fans will also probably recognize her from her roles on Boardwalk Empire as Esther, Masters of Sex as Dr. Lillian DePaul, and Ally McBeal as Jenny Shaw.

The first two episodes of The Outsider air on Jan. 12 on HBO and subsequent episodes will air every Sunday at 10/9c.