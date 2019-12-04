Gina Torres on Riverdale: Who is Mrs. Burble, the school guidance counselor?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Tonight on Riverdale, Gina Torres guest stars on the show as the never-before-seen guidance counselor for Archie and friends. But who is Mrs. Burble and where do you know Torres from?

The answer to the first question remains a mystery but the second reveals that Gina Torres is a very familiar face for genre TV fans.

Mrs. Burble on Riverdale

The synopsis for tonight’s episode of Riverdale indicates that Archie and friends will all be paying a visit to the mysterious Mrs. Burble.

Why is she mysterious? We are in season four and this is her first appearance.

In the episode titled In Treatment, the seniors at Riverdale High are waiting on their college decision letters and the school feels the pressure might be getting to them. Of course, the school has no idea of the pressure facing Archie and company.

Regardless, Mrs. Burble is who they go to see, as she looks to figure out what is wrong with Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse).

Who is Gina Torres on Riverdale?

Gina Torres is a very familiar face for very good reasons.

After a recurring role on the daytime soap opera One Life to Live (Nell Magdelena), Torres joined on for the hit fantasy series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys as Nebula, where she had a recurring role in the fourth and fifth season.

After a guest role in several seasons of Alias, she hooked up with Joss Whedon. First up, she took on the role of Jasmine, one of the evil members of the Powers That Be. She is who was ultimately responsible for Angel leaving Buffy and Sunnydale for Los Angeles.

Up next was her starring role on Firefly as Zoe Washburne, the co-pilot of Serenity with her husband Wash.

After this, she took on the main role of Jessica Pearson on Suits and got her own spin-off out of that show titled Pearson. Add in a regular guest role on Hannibal as Bella Crawford, and she has been in enough TV shows for just about any television fan to recognize her on sight.

Riverdale airs on The CW on Wednesday nights at 8/7c.