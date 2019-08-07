Gina Kirschenheiter from RHOC DUI arrest: Everything you need to know

Gina Kirschenheiter has had a rough year. Since joining The Real Housewives of Orange County last season, a lot has happened from the New York transplant.

Back in January, Gina Kirschenheiter was arrested on a DUI charge. She was pulled over and arrested but released the following day with a citation. Immediately, the news spread about what happened to The Real Housewives of Orange County star.

During the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter was talking to Emily Simpson about her arrest. She detailed the events of the night and cried while telling her friend that she made a bad choice. Simpson was supportive of her friend but made it known in her confessional that a DUI is a serious offense.

Following the DUI, Gina Kirschenheiter had a warrant for her arrest issued for a failure to appear. She resolved it quickly, but not before the news about it was made public. Things were piling up quickly for the newbie orange holder.

To resolve the case, Gina Kirschenheiter chose to go with a guilty plea. She was sentenced last month and she was given three years of informal probation, 20 hours of community service, and she is required to complete six months of an alcohol program for first-time offenders.

While the case is handled now, it will still play out on The Real Housewives of Orange County as it was filmed while everything was happening with Gina Kirschenheiter. The DUI isn’t the only thing the housewife is dealing with this season, there is much more to come.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.