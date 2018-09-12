Gina and Matt Kirschenheiter from RHOC: Where are they now?

Gina Kirschenheiter is one of the new additions to The Real Housewives of Orange County. As her freshman season plays out, her marriage to Matt Kirschenheiter begins to crumble.

There has always been some talk about The Real Housewives curse regarding divorce in the franchise. Gina Kirschenheiter doesn’t believe that the show had anything to do with her marriage falling apart while she was filming The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Back in July, Gina Kirschenheiter revealed that she filed for divorce from Matt Kirschenheiter. The two were married for seven years and share three children together. Moving from Long Island, New York to California put a toll on their marriage and ultimately, it didn’t survive.

Last night’s episode showed Gina Kirschenheiter confiding in fellow newbie, Emily Simpson. She discussed the issues happening in her marriage. Of course, all of this was taped prior to the announcement that she filed for divorce earlier this summer.

The Real Housewives of Orange County was something that Gina Kirschenheiter said she wouldn’t have done had she known that her marriage was going to fall apart. Hindsight is 20/20 but she doesn’t regret doing the show.

As the Kirschenheiters navigate their way around the divorce, they are committed to working together. Gina hasn’t said anything bad about Matt and she did mention to Us Weekly that he will see the kids when he is home from work.

With everything being rehashed and unfolding on television, Gina Kirschenheiter is focusing on raising her three children and moving forward. Divorce is life-changing and now, she has to rebuild while being several thousand miles from “home” in Long Island, New York.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.