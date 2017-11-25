Ghost Adventures investigates Titanic Museum after staff report seeing spirits of dead passengers

Zak Bagans goes back in time on Ghost Adventures this week as he investigates reports of hauntings at the famous Titanic Museum in Branson, Missouri.

Several employees say they have witnessed ghosts first-hand while inside the giant attraction, which is modelled to look like the famous ship.

Around 1,500 people lost their lives in the tragedy when the vessel sank in the North Atlantic Ocean after hitting an iceberg on April 14, 1912.

Staff believe it is the spirits of dead passengers who now haunt the museum erected in their memory.

During the episode Zak hears from several employees about their own experiences of witnessing apparent ghosts inside the building.

One female member of staff tells him how she believes she has previously seen the spirit of John Jacob Astor IV — who was the richest person aboard the Titanic and lost his life in the tragedy — on the museum’s recreation of the ship’s famous staircase.

Another tells him about repeatedly seeing the ghost of a small child beside a piano in a room dedicated to the musicians who famously continued playing as the Titanic sank.

Zak and the Ghost Adventures crew then carry out their own investigations using state-of-the-art sensors and other equipment.

But what will they find?

