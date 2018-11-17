Ghost Adventures crew investigates sinister energy at family home in Oakdale, California

This week on Ghost Adventures, Zak Bagans and his crew are going to shake things up a bit. Instead of heading to a historic site or a famous building, they’ll be investigating the paranormal at a family home in Oakdale, California.

The Ghost Adventures crew is getting serious when they meet with a California mother who recently lost her son Michael to suicide. Believing that her son’s soul is not at rest, the mother contacted Zak Bagans, asking that the team come to help her and her deceased son.

As requested, Bagans brought a psychic medium to try and contact the son. Naturally, his mother wants to know what happened. Also, she believes that there are “sinister” spirits within her Oakdale home that may have caused her ultimate heartbreak.

This is one of the most somber episodes of Ghost Adventures to date. Rather than investigating horrors that took place decades ago, Zak Bagans is helping a grieving mother who lost her son less than a month before his crew showed up to help.

What will Zak and his crew find inside the Oakdale, California home? Tune in to find out.

Ghost Adventures airs on Saturdays at 9/8c on Travel.