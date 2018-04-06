Geraldo Rivera, Louie Anderson and Eliot Spitzer on Real Time with Bill Maher

On tonight’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the guests include comedians to former politicians — with Eliot Spitzer, Louie Anderson and Geraldo Rivera all taking part.

Longtime journalist and TV personality Rivera is the top-of-show interview guest. He is a supporter of President Donald J. Trump and said Tuesday that the advertiser boycott against Fox News host Laura Ingraham, instigated by Parkland student activist David Hogg, is “an attack” on the First Amendment.

He said on Twitter: “These political boycotts need to stop. They are an attack on the 1st Amendment & an infringement of free speech.”

Media missed my point, while I disagree with Laura Ingraham @IngrahamAngle on this issue, I’m glad she apologized & I’m even happier that she will be back on Monday. These political boycotts need to stop. They are an attack on the 1st Amendment & an infringement of free speech. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 3, 2018

Fox firebrand Laura Ingraham insulted 17-year-old Hogg, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and most vocal speaker of the #NeverAgain movement, for not getting into a number of colleges to which he had applied. Hogg called for a boycott of advertisers on Ingraham’s show, and 18 of them obliged. Ingraham went on hiatus to regroup.

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Louie Anderson is the mid-show interview guest. Anderson stars as Christine Baskets on FX’s excellent comedy Baskets, and has recently turned out his fourth book, Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too.

In 1990, he lost his mother, Ora Zella Anderson, but he has spun memories of her into his beloved character in Baskets. We spoke with Louie last season as he talked about his the importance of his family and growing up in Minnesota.

The roundtable guests are columnist Max Boot, economic equality advocate Heather McGhee, and former NY Gov. Eliot Spitzer.

Boot is highly critical of Trump’s plan to skedaddle out of Syria, leaving a void for ISIS to regroup. He wrote: “The Trump foreign policy can be characterized as violent isolationism. And, yes, it’s as incoherent as it sounds. His philosophy is: Bombs away, then bye-bye.”

McGhee is a frequent Real Time guest and president of public policy organization Demos. She said in a recent interview: “One of our major priorities right now is advancing the idea of re-funding public higher education so that student debt is not required to get a degree for the working middle class.

“We call this idea “debt-free college,” and we have helped build the research case for it and the policy design over the last number of years and helped to put it into the mainstream of the political debate.

“There’s a bill being introduced next week that we helped to author, and we helped design some of the policy that was championed by Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton in 2016.”

Spitzer, too, is a regular on Real Time, His political career melted down in 2008 in a high profile and highly embarrassing prostitution scandal that his marriage did not survive. He still makes the news with alarming headlines.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10pm live ET/tape-delayed PT with a replay at 11.50pm on HBO.