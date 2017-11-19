George Michael’s controversial life and death on How It Really Happened with Hill Harper

George Michael’s life was a series of ups and downs, highs and lows — which are all explored this week on How it Really Happened with Hill Harper.

The singer suffered when his 1998 Beverly Hills public restroom scandal made headlines. And the episode will recount how he went from being an international superstar all over the world in massive venues for the 1988 sold-out Faith tour, to his mysterious and tragic end on Christmas Eve 2016 which stunned his legions of fans.

To this day, there are unanswered questions on exactly why and what killed him despite him having been ruled to have died of natural causes.

In a publicly issued statement made to the Daily Mail, Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire said: “As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries. No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”

HLN’s one-hour retrospective will pose new questions as they interview Michael’s former manager and publicist, Simon Napier-Bell, plus former publicist Phil Lobel, manager Rob Kahane, and even CNN anchor Don Lemon who offer insight about Michael’s troubled life.

The episode will feature a little-known story and scoop about Michael’s first love and boyfriend, Anselmo Feleppa, who died from AIDS related complications. It will also revisit the moment Michael came out on CNN with Jim Moret.

From his sexuality to his meteoric stardom and all the pitfalls in between, How it Happened with Hill Harper promises to comprehensively look back at George Michael’s life and death.

How It Really Happened with Hill Harper airs Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT on HLN.