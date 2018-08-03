General Hospital star Chloe Lanier discusses Nelle’s exit from Port Charles

General Hospital star Chloe Lanier announced her departure weeks ago. The character of Nelle has come full circle in the two years she has been in Port Charles and now, she will be exiting the canvas one way or another.

The last several weeks in Port Charles have been a whirlwind for Nelle. Chloe Lanier has played the role of a sociopath without any doubts, making every move believable. In fact, she won a Daytime Emmy for her portrayal of Nelle Benson.

During an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Chloe Lanier revealed that she had always intended on leaving General Hospital after her two-year contract was up. She wants to play other roles and possibly even work on some things of her own.

Over the past two years, Chloe Lanier has gotten close with her General Hospital co-stars and will miss them when she moves on. Nelle has been one of the more complex characters in Port Charles, keeping fans interested as the storyline unfolded.

As of now, Chloe Lanier hasn’t disclosed if there is something in the works for her beyond General Hospital. Rumors swirled that she was moving to primetime, but nothing has been revealed past her soap stint or other movies and guest spots she has appeared in.

Nelle’s run in Port Charles is coming to an end and Chloe Lanier is ready to move on to bigger things.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.