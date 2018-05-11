General Hospital spoilers: Will Mike’s memory destroy Sonny? Finn eats his words, How much more will we see of Harrison Chase?

General Hospital spoilers for next week (May 14-18, 2018) promise tons of soapy shockers, a few unexpected bombshells and some sinister goings on that can’t be explained!

Poor Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is confused about how his past has come back to threaten his present and future happiness.

When he was a young and dumb mobster, he covered up a murder in a sloppy manner, and now he’s panicking that the truth will come out. As he woefully explained to Jason (Steve Burton), back in the day CSI and DNA testing just wasn’t on anyone’s radar — oy vey!

Elsewhere, look for Finn (Michael Easton) to see the error of his recent ways and — gasp — apologize to a certain someone. Somebody be ready with the Heimlich maneuver just in case the good doctor chokes on his words!

Does Finn confer his contriteness to fickle Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), or maybe it’s his estranged brother who gets Finn’s apology? Did anyone else blush this week when Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) on General Hospital was caught out in the shower by Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring)?

The feisty host roped Finn’s gorgeous bro into participating at the Nurse’s Ball, what are the chances that he’s shirtless then, too?

Explosive spoilers reveal that Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Oscar (Garren Stitt) make a meaningful connection: should overprotective mother Carly (Laura Wright) be worried about um, protection?

Speaking of Carly, her world continues to dim and fog up as Nelle (Chloe Lanier) amps up her gas lighting scheme; so mean! Next week things will go from bad to worse for Carly; but who can she turn to, everyone already thinks she’s crazy. In a surprising turn of events, even Nelle will be pleased with how well her plan is going.

Meanwhile, everyone’s favorite aunt, Stella (Vernee Watson), has a shock in store, and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) finds herself in a sticky situation.

Later in the week, Sonny’s gloom turns even darker when his baby momma Ava (Maura West) gets under his skin. Although she manages to regain control in one corner of her life, will she fare as well with her boyfriend/ex-priest/current doctor Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen)? He’s been hurt and disgusted by her actions against Sonny. Do these two hook up or give up?

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.