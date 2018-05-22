General Hospital spoilers: Valentin crosses Lulu, Maxie is disheartened after childbirth

General Hospital spoilers for the Wednesday May 23, 2018, episode of ABC’s super soap tease that tons of soapy action and backstabbing is on tap for your Port Charles faves.

Kiki (Erin Hayley) is front and center as she continues to process what’s going on with lecherous Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva). He took her from waitress to doctor-in-training in record time, and now it seems he expects a, ahem, tip or two!

Tuesday Kiki found solace with an old friend and on Wednesday the confused blonde does something she may regret as show spoilers reveal that she acts impulsively.

Elsewhere, everyone’s favorite Cassadine (not!), crosses Lulu (Emme Rylan). Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has had enough of Lulu’s meddling and finally takes action against the crusading reporter.

Speaking of Lulu, her husband Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) also makes his presence felt. Apparently Dante has had enough, and speaks his mind.

Poor Maxie, (Kristen Storms) she gave birth on the side of the road with Peter (Wes Ramsey) for a midwife. But in the midst of her joy at becoming a mother again, no doubt she is missing her late husband Nathan (Ryan Paevey) terribly.

She is in a bittersweet situation and spoilers reveal that she is feeling a bit disheartened on Wednesday.

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.