General Hospital spoilers: The Nurses Ball heats up, Curtis panics, Stella is perplexed

General Hospital spoilers for the Thursday May 17, 2018 episode of ABC’s legendary soap show that all eyes are riveted on the legendary annual drama that is the GH Nurses Ball.

How great is it to see Robin (Kimberly McCullough) back at GH again? Of course the Nurses Ball wouldn’t be the same without her. Way back when she was involved with tragic Stone (Michael Sutton), her young love that died from AIDS way too soon.

Everyone’s heartbreak was compounded by the fact that Robin contracted HIV, news that rocked her friends and family to their core. Sonny (Maurice Benard) was Stone’s mentor and Robin’s friend, and he was crushed by the fate that befell the couple. As a result of this powerful storyline, the Nurses Ball was created.

Of course mini-spy in training Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) will be back with her mom Robin, and you definitely don’t want to miss their sweet scenes with Granny Super Spy (Finola Hughes)!

But alas, the Ball is known as much for shock and awe as it is for bucks and entertainment, and this year the writers do not disappoint on either count!

On Thursday the strong, silent-type P.I. Curtis (Donnell Turner) will panic leading to some unexpected drama. Who will save the hunky savior in his time of need?

Speaking of hunkilicious, wasn’t it clever how Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) tricked Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) into participating in the Port Charles event of the season?

Look for the rookie to thoroughly, ahem, entertain us! Longtime Nurses Ball host Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) has an eye for star power, and when she spied this newbie cop in the shower, she knew she knew had a winner on her hands.

But what’s up with poor Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson)? The helpful social worker will herself need a helping hand when she finds herself in a shocking predicament!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.