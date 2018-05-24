General Hospital spoilers: Sonny is tortured, Peter has a secret yet to reveal

General Hospital spoilers for the Friday May 25, 2018, episode of ABC’s soap tease that your Port Charles faves continue to be on tenterhooks after the devastating reveal that Heinrik (Wes Ramsey) is really Peter who is really Anna (Finola Hughes) and Faison’s (Anders Hove) son!

If you saw the gun-happy showdown on the docks between Anna and Peter and Jason (Steve Burton) and Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) this week, you saw a Daytime Emmy worthy scene for all as Anna blubbered that she’s really the little traitor’s mom.

Did Peter in turn really call her a b—-?! On Friday poor Anna is beside herself as Peter continues to reject her. She saved his life as Stone Cold was about to ice him, but Peter has no conscience; he wants Jason jailed.

No one likes Peter much now, but show spoilers reveal that he has an ace yet to play. Will Maxie (Kirsten Storms) stand up for the man who delivered (reluctantly) her baby on the side of the road? Could Cesar Faison pop up and jolt everyone with a shocking bombshell? Yes, please!

Elsewhere lovebirds Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Nina (Michelle Stafford) must deal with the consequences of Peter’s existence. Nina is happy to visit Maxie, but not so thrilled with her husband’s presence.

Meanwhile, poor Sonny (Maurice Benard) still isn’t having a happy day. It’s been awhile. His wife must face charges of violence against a pregnant lady, his dad has Alzheimer’s, and he still can’t find that dead body he buried oh so long ago.

Spoilers reveal that on Friday Sonny faces fresh torment. How much mayhem must one mobster face in a lifetime?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.