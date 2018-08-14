General Hospital spoilers: Sonny is stunned by a surprise visitor, Alexis must wait, someone asks Sam for a favor

General Hospital spoilers for the Wednesday August 15, 2018 episode of ABC’s sudser tease that a certain dimpled don is left gobsmacked, while a lady lawyer is on pins and needles.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) must decide to do what is asked of her or disappoint someone. On Wednesday Fair Samantha is the recipient of a request. Is it in her best interest to accommodate this certain someone? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Elsewhere, someone surprises Sonny (Maurice Benard) big time. We all know that the dimpled don likes surprises about as much as he likes claustrophobic spaces, so just who is rousting the king of coffee? Might it be a person who has proven that he can help Sonny out of the tightest of spots, the stickiest of situations?

Meanwhile, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) must put on her big girl pants and cool her jets. It will be hard to wait while the court decision in Kiki’s (Hayley Erin) sexual harassment case is deliberated. But spoilers reveal that the legal eagle still holds out hope in the wake of the disastrous testimony that came out regarding Kiki’s revenge sex one night stand. Do you think she’s right to be hopeful, or is this a slam dunk case for the defendant?

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.