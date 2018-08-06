General Hospital spoilers: Scotty tangles with Dr. Bensch, Nelle lashes out, Jason and Margaux meet up

General Hospital spoilers for the Tuesday, August 7, 2018 episode of ABC’s soap tease that the (Ja)Nelle drama is far from over, while a sleazy legal battle gets heated, so let’s get started dishing the soapy dirt!

Michael (Chad Duell) is one of Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) victims. The banged-up vixen can’t leave well enough alone and continues to pile on the verbal abuse and derision galore in the aftermath of her failed attempt to kill him.

Elsewhere Jason (Steve Burton) has a meeting with D.A. Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Is this info swap also a chem test in disguise? Last week we saw her and Drew (Billy Miller) flirting it up!

Sam (Kelly Monaco) has been playing coy, and Margaux obviously doesn’t have a Port Chuck man to call her own yet so…maybe Sam better stop being so wishy-washy!

Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) goes to bat for Kiki (Eden McCoy). He tries his darnedest to get through to Dr. Bensch the sex pest, but does he succeed?

Meanwhile, Griffin (Matt Cohen) is moved when he sees the softer side of Ava (Maura West) as she worries about Kiki.

Finally, Sonny (Maurice Benard) has reason to be hopeful. Is there light at the end of the long dark tunnel his family is trodding through? Stay tuned and find out!

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.