General Hospital spoilers: Sam gets misty, Sonny comforts Carly, Julian snoops around

General Hospital spoilers for the Tuesday August 21, 2018 episode of ABC’s sudser tease that a big mystery investigation kicks off while a pair of fan faves come together to commiserate.

First up, Fair Samantha (Kelly Monaco) must face an unpleasant moment. She’s had a hard life: not meeting up with her mom until she was an adult, growing up rough and tumble, and losing the love of her life as a young mother.

On Tuesday Sam pauses to reminisce on the circumstances of her eventful life. In particular, she processes one of her most painful losses.

Speaking of pain, Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) have a tender moment in the midst of their chaotic lives. Between losing their grandchild, Carly surviving Ferncliff and Sonny slowly losing Mike, their worlds are full of drama and angst. But these two take time to come together and support each other as they weather the storm.

Elsewhere Julian (William DeVry) is on the case! He’s smack dab in the middle of a couple of mysteries at the moment, and don’t think he doesn’t know it! This week he embarks on an expedition to discover the gnarly bombshell truth someone is keeping from him.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.