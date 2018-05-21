General Hospital spoilers: Peter delivers Maxie’s baby, MIA spy Scorpio attacks Valentin

General Hospital spoilers for the Monday May 21, 2018 episode of ABC’s sudser tease that Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) baby won’t wait!

On Friday helpful liar Peter (Wes Ramsey) offered to drive Maxie home from the GH Nurses Ball. Pregnant ladies tire quickly, you know.

So on the way home Maxie shouts, “My water just broke,” to which an alarmed, clueless Peter replies, “are you sure?”

Needless to say Maxie schooled him (between shrieks) on childbirth, having been there before. Video for Monday’s episode has Peter responding that he’s never attended a child birthing class and reaches for the phone — someone help!

Nope, Maxie gets supine and starts spitting out instructions! Aye caramba!

No doubt a bond will be forged between these two after sharing this magical moment, so expect tons of complications to arise when his real identity is revealed!

Speaking of which, on Friday fans saw WSB agent Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) lunge for Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) at the Ball, and on Monday an epic fight ensues. Robert knows that Valentin knows who Peter really is, and isn’t happy that he was drugged to keep from spilling the truth.

Meanwhile Griffin (Matt Cohen) saves the day backstage when creepy Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) gets his leer on with a half naked and alone Kiki (Hayley Erin).

Did anyone else notice the sweet bond forming between Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) and Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) dad Mike (Max Gail) at the Nurses Ball? These two legendary actors have tons of talent and charm; wouldn’t it be great if the writers take advantage of their chemistry and give them a memorable, soaptastic storyline for the ages?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on ABC.