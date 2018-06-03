General Hospital spoilers: Peter confronts Nina, Maxie gets misty, Finn and Anna reconnect

General Hospital spoilers for the Monday June 4, 2018 episode of ABC’s sudser tease that emotions are running rampant through the streets of Port Charles today!

New mom Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has been through Hades and back in recent days and Monday she is no longer able to hold it together (Molly Burnett is playing the role of Maxie on June 4).

Maxi gave birth on the side of the road with Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) aid. Too bad he’s a bad, bad, man who’s only redeeming quality is midwifery. After he helped Maxi his world came roaring down as it was revealed he is really Heinrik, he tried to kill his mom, and he’s been playing the entire town for months.

Maxie has too much going on and she will be unexpectedly break down and cry at a most surprising time.

Meanwhile, Drew (Billy Miller) rages full force ahead in a quest to regain his real, true identity. He’s had enough of carrying around Stone Cold’s (Steve Burton) memories in his mind, darn it.

Despite his loved ones’ urging caution, Drew makes plans to have a risky procedure done that may make him whole again. But wait, there’s one caveat: he may die or be irreversibly damaged in the process. But Drew was a Marine once (he thinks), so he’s willing to take any risk imaginable!

Elsewhere, Finn (Michael Easton) experiences success, something that’s been in short supply for him lately. After a disastrous meet up with the two ladies in his life, spoilers tease that the good doctor makes a well-timed move. He has a convo with Anna (Finola Hughes) and talk turns to Peter.

Speaking of Peter, he confronts Nina about kidnapping him and chaining him to a bed!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.