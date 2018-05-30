General Hospital spoilers: Obrecht goes on a rampage, Val tries to defend himself, Ava disappoints Griffin

General Hospital spoilers for the Thursday May 31, 2018 episode of ABC’s sudser tease that there’s a crazed doctor on the loose in Port Charles!

Actually, you can make that two wild-eyed docs if you count Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) who’s so busy harassing Kiki (Erin Hayley) you have to wonder when he has time to treat patients? Don’t be surprised if a malpractice suit arises, with Kiki getting the blame!

On Thursday Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) has no time for Peter (Wes Ramsey) and his parental drama. It had to come as a shock to her that her beloved Cesar Faison and mortal enemy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) had a love child together. Even mother and son were gobsmacked; so much so that he tried to kill her!

Anna has forgiven her devilish spawn, but Obrecht will not. Spoilers reveal that at some point Peter has a huge horse-sized syringe plunged into his back. Who else has access to such accouterments?

Elsewhere Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) tries to defend himself. Problem is, no one wants to hear it. First off he stole a child, kept him from his mother, and lied to his wife about it. Sooo both Anna and Nina (Michelle Stafford) hate him now. Peter, too. Will he turn to an unlikely ally for help?

Ava (Maura West) and Griffin (Matt Cohen) have a moment, but it’s not good. Griffin is consumed with guilt over revenge sex with her daughter, but Ava discourages his efforts making him feel lower than a rattlesnake’s stomach.

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.