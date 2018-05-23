General Hospital spoilers: Nelle gloats while Carly fumes, Alexis and Griffin are in the weeds

General Hospital spoilers for the Thursday May 24, 2018, episode of ABC’s sudser promise epic upheaval and loads of soapy angst in the aftermath of Peter/Heinrik (Wes Ramsey) being rumbled!

This week super spy Anna (Finola Hughes) and her under cover spawn Peter had a face-to-face face-off on the docks at night (where else, when else in Port Charles?!)

Thank the lord Jason (Steve Burton) intercepted the edgy pistol-filled mom and son meet-up before someone plunged into the river. Stone Cold cocked his gun at Peter who fell to his knees. Wait! Anna pulled her gun and aimed it at Jason! Aye caramba, someone call the cops!

The look on all three faces was priceless when Anna blurted out, “I am your real mother!” Talk about a Star Wars moment in reverse!

Which brings us to that other maniacal Port Chuck resident Nelle (Chloe Lanier). Fresh off her shove down the stairs, spoilers show that Thursday she gets some much wanted support. Unfortunately her tormented victim Carly (Laura Wright) is upset at her own turn of events.

Meanwhile, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has a moment of truth when she realizes she was way over the top with someone. Really?

Elsewhere Oscar (Garren Stitt) and Joss (Eden McCoy) forge a pact, while Griffin (Matt Cohen) finds himself in over his head.

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.