General Hospital spoilers: Maxie feels foolish, Carly sees the silver lining, Nina is in the crosshairs

General Hospital spoilers for the Friday June 1, 2018 episode of ABC’s super soap promise that a new mom is having serious doubts about her future, while an experienced mom wants to make amends.

Maxi (Kristen Storms) gave birth on the side of the road and Peter (Wes Ramsey) is due credit for saving mom and baby. Too bad he’s the scourge of the earth!

On Friday Maxie feels like a fool. She trusted Peter before she knew he was Heinrik, and now she’s got quasi-feelings for her late husband’s brother. Oy Vey. She needs to talk out her feelings to get her head straight, but plenty of people want her to forget about forgiveness.

On the other hand, Carly (Laura Wright) sees the silver lining to her situation. Which is being jailed in Pentonville on a bogus charge while everyone thinks she’s crazy; what an optimist!

At the same time Jason (Steve Burton) offer words of encouragement. He’s got a lot going on, between being the only one who thinks Carly isn’t crazy, dealing with an iffy Sam (Kelly Monaco) and wanting to kill Peter. Sonny (and the fans) desperately need Brick (Stephen A. Smith) to descend upon Port Charles and help clean up the Corinthos mess!

By the way, does anyone else think that Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) missing dead body is really alive and well and walking around incognito?

Elsewhere, Nina (Michelle Stafford) gets a mysterious text that confounds her, while Anna (Finola Hughes) wants to bond with her long-lost son who tried to kill her!

Remember fans, Molly Burnett will be playing the role of Maxie on June 1 and 4, filling in for Storms who had been under the weather. This is Burnett’s second go-round, she first appeared as Maxie in July 2016.

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.