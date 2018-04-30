General Hospital spoilers: Lucy Coe returns, Finn sweet talks the lady in his life, Congrats to Chloe Lanier and Vernee Watson!

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday’s episode of the ABC soap reveal that fans of the GH Nurse’s Ball can start their countdown to the gala extravaganza.

That’s right folks, Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) is back in town which means it’s just a matter of time before the curtains rise and the hijinks (and wardrobe changes) begin!

Before we go any further, congratulations are in order for two prominent General Hospital actresses who took home awards at Sunday night’s 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards: Chloe Lanier (Nelle Benson) won the award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series and Vernee Watson (Stella Henry) won the award for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series. Way to go, ladies!

ICYMI: Read Monday’s General Hospital spoilers here

Last week we saw erstwhile Lucy confront reluctant couple Finn (Michael Easton) and Anna (Finola Hughes) about doing a bit together at the Ball. Why isn’t Lynn Herring on the canvas more, she’s a breath of fresh air and a fantastic comedienne, both of which the drama heavy GH could use some more of!

Tuesday Lucy will be front and center offering a welcome interruption in Port Charles proper. Elsewhere the much in demand Dr. Finn will have a heartfelt talk with one of his leading ladies: but is it Anna, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) or his support iguana Roxy? Be sure to tune in folks, you will not want to miss this!

Speaking of handsome doctors, look for Griffin (Matt Cohen) to have a tense showdown with Ava (Maura West).

Meanwhile Bobbie (Jaclyn Zeman) is concerned over Carly’s (Laura Wright) troubling state of mind, and Curtis (Donnell Turner) will reach out to an unexpected someone concerning Jordan (Vinessa Antoine).

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily General Hospital spoilers email below!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.