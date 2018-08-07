General Hospital spoilers: Kiki prepares to face Dr. Bensch and Finn refuses to help the patients

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, August 8, 2018, predict an intense episode. There is a lot happening in and around Port Charles and big decisions will need to be made in order for some to move forward.

Kiki (Hayley Erin) has been waiting for her trial to begin and is finally preparing herself for what could happen. Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) is smug enough to believe he has nothing to worry about.

With Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) representing him, it should be a slam dunk case. Little does the doctor know that he is secretly working with Ava (Maura West) to sabotage him.

In an undisclosed location, Finn (Michael Easton) is being held against his will. The men who grabbed him are wanting him to work on some of the other patients they have in the clinic.

Of course, they are also the people who have Anna (Finola Hughes). Finn is going to refuse to work for them, but with his lady love being at risk, will he just give in?

Meanwhile, the fallout from the baby switch Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) took part in is still happening in Port Charles. Micheal (Chad Duell) is mourning his loss while the rest of his family is trying to put the pieces back together from their shattered lives as well.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.