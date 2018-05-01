General Hospital spoilers: Kiki has a difficult encounter with Dr. Bensch, Sonny doesn’t want to face reality

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of ABC’s blockbuster soap reveal lots of sizzling tension and amped up drama are swirling about Port Charles, enveloping both estranged brothers and frightened mothers.

First up, police officer Chase Harrison (Josh Swickard) will bow down to Finn’s (Michael Easton) wishes and leave the good doctor be. Chase showed up in February, as the replacement for deceased cop Nathan West (Ryan Paevy). Since that time it’s been revealed that the two handsome, eligible guys are half-brothers, albeit strange, I mean estranged ones!

Prickly Finn has been less than cordial to the affable Chase, leaving viewers to speculate on what exactly went down between these two in the past. I’m sure the juicy, soapalicious back story will come out sooner or later, but in the meantime, how about giving hunky Chase a love interest to spice things up?

Schemer Nelle (Chloe Lanier) could give the detective a run for his money! And young ambitious Kiki (Hayley Erin) would be the perfect choice, but oh right, she’s busy in that plot involving her creepy mentor/sex pest Dr. Bensch. Wednesday Dr. Leach strikes again, and you definitely won’t want to miss how Kiki handles him!

Look for petrified moms Ava (Maura West) and Anna (Finola Hughes) to have some unpleasant business cross their paths, while Sonny (Maurice Benard) continues to drown in a sea of delusion.

And by the way, wasn’t it strange that in Monday’s episode Jason (Steve Burton) didn’t probe more about what happened to Lulu (Emme Rylan) on GH? He looked shocked when she hobbled up to their meeting on crutches; and he makes a living uncovering people’s secrets?

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.