General Hospital spoilers: Joss and Oscar bond, Finn apologizes, Ava lures Griffin

General Hospital spoilers for the Friday May 18, 2018, episode of ABC’s sudser, General Hospital, promise lots of fireworks and special moments for a few Port Charles couples.

First up, Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Oscar (Garren Stitt) make a meaningful connection. It’s been hard for Joss lately, what with her mom Carly (Laura Wright) losing her marbles one by one. Plus, mom is now in deep doo for having shoved a pregnant lady down the stairs, so a little boyfriend diversion will do the teen good.

Elsewhere Ava (Maura West) goes all out to impress her own boyfriend, Griffin (Matt Cohen). The former priest/current doctor has been a bit iffy about Ava lately. He’s all about forgiveness, and she’s all about spite, so how these two got together is anyone’s guess.

Friday Ava does her best to draw Griffin closer, but will her bait work?

Meanwhile Dr. Finn (Michael Easton) must apologize. His social skills are a bit lacking, but his bedside manner is killer — er, bad choice of words!

Who gets his mea culpa? Actually several people are due a sweet word from the good doc, from his hunky half brother (Josh Swickard) to his maybe yes/maybe no flirt Anna (Finola Hughes), to his fellow friend in recovery, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Be sure to tune in and find out who the lucky (not to mention shell-shocked) recipient is!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.