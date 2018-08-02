General Hospital spoilers: Jordan searches for answers as Brad grows distant

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, August 3, 2018, reveal that the Port Charles gang is still reeling from the events over the last week.

Carly (Laura Wright) had to explain to Joss (Eden McCoy) all about the terror Nelle (Chloe Lanier) put their family through. Not only did she attempt to have Michael (Chad Duell) murdered, but now, everyone believes the baby is dead.

Brad (Parry Shen) is not himself and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) will begin to notice his distance. After the traumatic episode with their newborn son dying and replacing him with Michael and Nelle’s little boy, Brad will never be the same. How long will this charade play out before someone notices the baby Brad and Lucas has isn’t the child they were given?

Back at the Port Charles Police Department, Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) is searching for answers. Where is Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati)? How did this plan with Michael and Nelle get so out of control that now they are dealing with the loss of their son? There are plenty of things that need to be addressed and the fallout is going to impact Port Charles in a big way.

General Hospital fans know that Chloe Lanier is set to exit as Nelle Benson Corinthos, but will she be made to pay for her crimes or will she be able to get away and leave Port Charles forever? Tune in to find out what happens on cliffhanger Friday!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.