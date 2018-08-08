General Hospital spoilers: Jordan moves forward and Sonny remains tormented

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, August 9, 2018, reveal that things in Port Charles remain uneasy. With things still unraveling from the Nelle (Chloe Lanier) saga, it may take a while for normalcy to return.

It looks like something is going to happen with Jason’s (Steve Burton) meeting with Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Sonny (Maurice Benard) will be celebrating and mourning at the same time, something that has plagued the “coffee importer” for years.

Could Carly (Laura Wright) be cleared because of the forged signature and the newly surfaced blanket? Will Jason take the fall while his best friend goes free?

Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) has a lot to deal with right now. She is working on her relationship with Curtis (Donnell Turner) while dealing with pushback from Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson).

Will they be able to move forward with the help of a counselor? After everything went down with the sting, Jordan is still trying to navigate the wreckage.

Franco (Roger Howarth) will insert himself in the wrong way, causing more harm than good. Of course, he may mean well but the events that unfold could have lasting consequences, especially where his relationship with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is concerned.

As cliffhanger Friday approaches, there are plenty of shocks still in store for Port Charles. Nelle left a lot of carnage, and now, it is time to clean it all up.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.